CNN Hires Investigative Producer
CNN named Scott Zamost an investigative producer, based in Atlanta.
Zamost comes from WTVJ Miami, where his investigative-producing credits included illegal immigrants encouraged to go to Florida by an offer of Indian-tribe membership that would allow them to stay in the country and parents pimping their own kids as online child models.
