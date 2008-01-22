CNN Headline News’ Hill to Join Anderson Cooper 360

CNN Headline News anchor Erica Hill is joining CNN as an anchor and correspondent for Anderson Cooper 360.

She will move from Atlanta to New York and begin on the show Feb. 1.

Hill has provided 360 with news updates since April 2005 and will now report and subanchor from the field. She has been the anchor of Headline’s Prime News with Erica Hill. That show, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 6 p.m. weekends, will be renamed Prime News with a yet-to-be-determined new anchor.

A graduate of Boston University, Hill was previously a co-anchor and correspondent for TechTV’s Tech Live. Earlier in her career at CNN, she anchored coverage of the war in Iraq and was a national correspondent for CNN Newsource in Washington, D.C.