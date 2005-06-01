CNN Gives $1M To Minority Journalists

CNN is giving a birthday present to members of the Asian American Journalists Association, the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Actually, it is CNN's birthday, but the $1 million present, announced by CNN President Jim Walton in conjunction with the news net's 25th anniversary celebration, will go to those groups to fund scholarships for minority students.

Of course, there is self interest in the bequest as well, since the result will be a deeper talent pool for CNN and other news operations.

"News organizations are only as strong as their journalists, and it is imperative that the diversity of our journalists reflects the diversity of the world they cover," said Walton in announcing the donation.

The money will be divided evenly among the three groups (OK, somebody will get the extra penny) for a CNN25 Scholars Program.