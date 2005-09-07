CNN Gets Religion

In a first for the network, CNN named its first reporter to the religion beat, tapping Delia Gallagher as its first "faith and values correspondent.

Gallagher has been an analyst for the network on the Vatican but has never served a correspondent. She will provide reports and analysis on a topics including faith, religion and values in the people's lives.

Based in New York City, Gallagher filed her beat's first reports from a Catholic diocese in Louisiana that is helping schoolchildren displaced after Hurricane Katrina.

In addition to her five years as CNN's Vatican analyst, Gallagher worked as a contributing editor for the print magazine Inside the Vatican. Before moving to Rome, she earned a master’s degree in theology from Oxford University in England and worked as a researcher and editor at Oxford University Press on a CD-ROM project analyzing the Dead Sea scrolls.