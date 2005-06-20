CNN Frees Broadband Video

CNN finally really is giving us the world.

Monday, the news net liberated video streaming at CNN.com, ending the $4.95 monthly subscription fee and giving users some new features, including a streaming window that is shaped like a widescreen television set (some of the video will be slightly stretched to fill the new aspect ration), news updates from CNN.com’s own anchors, and richer video search functionality.

Helping make the move economically feasible is Chase and General Motors, both of which signed on as sponsors. Each video clip is proceeded by 30-second commercials and Chase and GM banner ads are on the site.

New subscription services will return in the fall to CNN.com, but network executives are reluctant to share any of the details other than to say it will be revolutionary.