CNN Fires New Year’s Host Kathy Griffin

CNN has fired comedian Kathy Griffin from her New Year’s Eve hosting duties at the network, after Griffin shared a photo in which she was holding a prop of President Trump’s severed head.



Griffin, host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve programming alongside Anderson Cooper, apologized on social media Tuesday night. “I am just now seeing the reaction of these images,” she said.



I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB

— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Trump fought back on Twitter.





Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

CNN announced Griffin’s termination on Twitter Wednesday.







CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program.

— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017





Griffin has hosted New Year’s Eve on CNN since 2007.



Her show My Life on the D-List aired on Bravo from 2005 to 2010.