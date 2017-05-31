Squatty Potty Suspends Kathy Griffin Spot After Trump Photo

Squatty Potty pulled an ad featuring comedian Kathy Griffin after her controversial photo holding a severed dummy head of President Donald Trump, recalling the awful images of terrorists and their victims.

Utah-based Squatty Potty, which says it has sold 4 million units following an appearance on ABC's Shark Tank, said it had pulled the ad from its new campaign in response to the photo, which had created a social media buzz Tuesday that extended to news stories on major media.

“We were shocked and disappointed to learn about the image Ms. Griffin shared today," said Squatty Potty CEO Bobby Edwards late Tuesday. "[I]t was deeply inappropriate and runs contrary to the core values our company stands for. In response, Squatty Potty has suspended its ad campaign featuring Ms. Griffin. We have acted swiftly and decisively to demonstrate our commitment to a culture of decency, civility, and tolerance.”

According to a video of the photo shoot, Griffin suggested to the photographer, only half jokingly, that they might have to leave the country after the picture was published. She later apologized in a video and tweet, saying she had "crossed the line" and gone "way too far," adding: "The image was too disturbing, it wasn't funny. I get it."

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB

— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

She said she was asking the photographer to take down the image.

The President tweeted early Wednesday morning:

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Anderson Cooper of CNN tweeted:

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.

— Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

Griffin has co-hosted CNN's New Year's Eve coverage, though The Hill was reporting that CNN was now "evaluating" that relationship.