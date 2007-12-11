CNN Expands UAE Presence

CNN expanded its presence in the United Arab Emirates.

The cable news network said Tuesday that it will combine broadcast facilities with the newsgathering operation of its CNNArabic.com Web site in Abu Dhabi.

Wilf Dinnick, Middle East correspondent for ABC News, will join the network as an international correspondent there, with Samson Desta, an international desk editor, tapped as bureau chief.

Desta will coordinate coverage of both the Abu Dhabi operation and its Dubai newsgathering arm, which is also housed alongside CNNArabic.com.

CNN also has bureaus in Baghdad, Iraq; Beirut, Lebanon; Cairo, Egypt; and Jerusalem.