CNN en Espanol Renews Co-Production Partnership with Sorpresa!
¡Sorpresa! reupped with CNN en Español to co-produce weekend kids’ news show ¿Qué Pasa? (What's Going On?).
The show is tailored to Hispanic elementary-school-aged kids and hosted by CNN en Español anchor Claudia Palacios.
“Our partnership with ¡Sorpresa! has allowed CNN en Español to provide a valuable public service and reach a highly coveted segment of Hispanic viewers,” said Christopher Crommett, senior vice president of CNN en Español, in announcing the renewal.
