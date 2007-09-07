CNN en Espanol Renews Co-Production Partnership with Sorpresa!

¡Sorpresa! reupped with CNN en Español to co-produce weekend kids’ news show ¿Qué Pasa? (What's Going On?).

The show is tailored to Hispanic elementary-school-aged kids and hosted by CNN en Español anchor Claudia Palacios.

“Our partnership with ¡Sorpresa! has allowed CNN en Español to provide a valuable public service and reach a highly coveted segment of Hispanic viewers,” said Christopher Crommett, senior vice president of CNN en Español, in announcing the renewal.