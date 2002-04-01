CNN en Español lands on Dish

CNN en Español is launching on EchoStar Communications Corp.'s Dish Network as part

of the direct-broadcast satellite carrier's three Spanish-language tiers.

The channel will be offered

on the system's "Dish Latino," "Dish Latino Dos" and "Dish Latino Max" packages.

EchoStar counts 7 million subscribers, but it does not disclose how many subscribe

to its Spanish-language tiers.

CNN en Español is available to 2 million cable

and satellite customers.

Also, CNN en Español's Turner Broadcasting System Inc. cousin, TBS Superstation, is

unveiling a SAP (Second Audio Program) feed for off-nets of Friends.