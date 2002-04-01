CNN en Español lands on Dish
CNN en Español is launching on EchoStar Communications Corp.'s Dish Network as part
of the direct-broadcast satellite carrier's three Spanish-language tiers.
The channel will be offered
on the system's "Dish Latino," "Dish Latino Dos" and "Dish Latino Max" packages.
EchoStar counts 7 million subscribers, but it does not disclose how many subscribe
to its Spanish-language tiers.
CNN en Español is available to 2 million cable
and satellite customers.
Also, CNN en Español's Turner Broadcasting System Inc. cousin, TBS Superstation, is
unveiling a SAP (Second Audio Program) feed for off-nets of Friends.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.