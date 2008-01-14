CNN Election Center to Replace Out in the Open

CNN Monday began giving over its 8 p.m.-9 p.m. hour to election-news coverage.

The show, CNN Election Center, will air every weeknight at least from now through the Week of Super Tuesday (Feb. 5).

Election Center replaces Out in the Open, hosted by Rick Sanchez, which was taking the place of Paula Zahn Now.

The plan is to have the new Campbell Brown show up and running in the 8 p.m.-9 p.m. slot as soon after Super Tuesday as possible, but Out in the Open is out, so the election show should continue past Feb. 5.

John Roberts will anchor Election Center from the field, while studio anchors in New York will rotate among Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, Lou Dobbs, John King and Soledad O'Brien.