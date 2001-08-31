CNN doing World News Now redux

CNN executives are still working on Aaron Brown's prime time newscast, but

it should look familiar to night owl news junkies.

CNN's news chief Walter Isaacson says the show will resemble ABC's quirky overnight World News Now, which Brown anchored. 'If you like World News Now, you'll like this.' he said, adding that there will also be some Nightline elements and Daily Show-style humor.

Insiders say Brown's newscast, likely debuting the second or third week of October, will probably follow Larry King Live, with Bill Hemmer's double duty (First Evening News and CNN Tonight) scaled back to one 7 p.m. newscast. - Allison Romano