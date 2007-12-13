CNN Digital Network Sets Unique-Users Mark

CNN Digital Network scored its largest audience in its 11-year history for the month of November.

According to Nielsen Online, CNN Digital clocked 32.8 million unique users, putting it ahead of Yahoo News (30.9 million) and rival MSNBC.com (29.7 million).

CNN Digital Network, which was overhauled in July, attracted more than 30 million unique users for the last four months leading into November's high point.