CNN Cuts Into Fox News' Lead

Cable News Network can finally crow about something in its ratings struggle against still-dominant Fox News Channel.

In April, CNN’s total-day viewership jumped 11 percent to an average 531,000 and Headline News jumped 21 percent to 235,000 total viewers, while Fox News dropped six percent to 825,000.

In weekday prime, CNN closed its ratings gap with Fox News in the 25-54 demo by half.

Fox News led CNN by 149 percent in April 2004 in prime in the demo – 594,000 viewers 25-54 to CNN’s 239,000. This year, CNN reduced the gap to 46%, notching 304,000 viewers in the demo to Fox News’ 443,000.

CNN attributes the success to growth for Anderson Cooper 360,Paula Zahn Now and Larry King Live.Headline has been boosted by its Headline Prime block, including Nancy Grace, which launched in February.

