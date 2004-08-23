CNN Cuisine

The "C" in CNN might stand for "cholesterol" during the Republican National Convention in New York next week, but probably not.

The all-news network said it will take over The Tick Tock Diner, a classic greasy spoon restaurant at 34th Street and 8th Avenue. The diner is located one block from Madison Square Garden, where the convention will be held starting Monday, Aug. 30.

CNN says the diner will be a refuge for delegates and newsmakers and be a way for members of the media to mingle with CNN staff.

The CNN Election Express, the network’s mobile newsroom, will be set up outside the diner. CNN’s Crossfire will telecast from the diner itself at 4:30 p.m. each day.

Executive chef Kerry Heffernan will be in charge of the kitchen, supplanting the normal Tick Tock cooks. Heffernan, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, is the executive chef for New York's fashionable 11 Madison Park restaurant.

A CNN spokeswoman describes Heffernan's convention fare as "designer diner food."