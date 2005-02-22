CNN Creates Security Team

Cable News Network, which has been actively and earnestly promoting itself as the cable news channel for information on our security, is making it official.

Saying it is responding to "the new realities of a post-Sept. 11 world," CNN has created what it calls "the America Bureau," which will combine the network's Justice. Homeland Security and national security beats into a single unit, with a top former Bush security official providing analysis.

Seeming to take a page from the administration's effort to coordinate its various security operations, CNN will integrate its reporting operations to "piece together comprehensive news stories to examine the state of security in the United States."

Shirley Hung will be executive producer of the new bureau. Hung has been with CNN for 10 years, most recently as a senior producer in Washington. America Bureau correspondents will be Kelli Arena, David Ensor and Jeane Meserve.

John McLaughlin, former acting CIA director in the Bush administration, will offer exclusive analysis on security issues.