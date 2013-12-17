CNN Creates New Documentary Film Brand

CNN is launching a sister brand to its documentary film franchise CNN Films that will focus exclusively on acquired films.

CNN Films Presents will be the network's brand for acquired or commissioned films that have already aired in theaters. The new brand will also be distinguished from CNN Films in that its documentaries will have broadcast windows that are not first-on-television premieres.

The first film under the CNN Films Presents will be the 2005 nature film March of the Penguins, which is narrated by Morgan Freeman. The film won the 2006 Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. March of the Penguins will premiere on CNN Jan. 2, 2014.

The second film will be British-American co-production The Imposter, about the story of a Frenchman who impersonated a Texas child who went missing in 1994. It will debut Jan. 23.

In a recent interview with Capital New York, CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker, who is finishing out his first year at the helm, promised "major changes" were coming to the cable news network.