CNN Creates Digital Ad Post

Joe Dugan, VP and sales manager, CNN Ad Sales, has been tapped to ramp up the company's online ad business.

Dugan has been named to the newly created post of senior VP, CNN Digital Ad sales.

Dugan says that one of his charter's will be to convert broad interest in the Internet into a sales pitch that conveys to agencies and clients the Web's power--and CNN.com's strength in particular--as an alternative ad medium. It will also be to integrate the Web and other broadband products into multimarketing ad presentations.

In his previous post, Dugan headed one of three sales teams for CNN, CNN Headline News, CNN Airport Network, as well as CNN.com.

Before joining CNN in 1993, Dugan was manager of research, marketing and promotions, for Madison Square Garden Network.

CNN says it has not yet picked a successor to Dugan on the TV side.

