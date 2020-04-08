CNN Gives Its Coronavirus Coverage TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. This is the programming the networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through April 5).

On the strength of 419.3 million TV ad impressions, a promo for CNN’s coronavirus coverage — specifically, reporting by the network’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta — tops our chart. Fox News also promotes its coronavirus coverage, in fifth place.

The rest of the ranking sees networks hyping shows — ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in second place, HGTV’s Celebrity IOU in third and TBS’s The Last O.G. in fourth — that are welcome distractions from the pandemic.

Notably, the Celebrity IOU promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (148) in our ranking, getting 48% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).