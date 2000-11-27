CNN Considers Revamp

The ratings boost from covering two weeks of presidential uncertainty has led CNN to reconsider its show lineup. Commentary and single-anchor news shows with the likes of Greta Van Susteren and Jeff Greenfield are likely to usurp

World Today

at 8 p.m. and

NewsStand

at 10 p.m.

Nothing is in stone yet, a CNN spokeswoman said. A definite schedule will be worked out when the election brouhaha actually ends.

CNN continued to outpace its rivals last week during the Florida recount. The network scored a 1.6 Nielsen rating during prime time, reaching 1.2 million households. Fox News Channel came in second with a 1.3 rating and 745,000 households. MSNBC came in last with a 0.9 rating and 564,000 households.

On a total-day basis, CNN led with a 1.0 and 797,000 household; Fox followed with a 0.8 and 468,000 households, and MSNBC just missed second place with a 0.7 rating and 444,000 households.