CNN claims crisis ratings coup

CNN executives' boast that that they really shine in a big crisis seems to

be proving out with the network far outscoring rival cable networks in the

Nielsens.

While Fox News Channel has generally been tying or

slightly beating CNN in recent months, even the least favorable number showed

CNN putting up far stronger numbers.

CNN put out metered market results showing, CNN averaged a 6.1 cable household rating from 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. vs. a 2.4 for Fox News Channel and 2.1 for MSNBC.

Fox News delivered more complete ratings from the full

national sample and used different time periods.

In primetime, CNN posted a 5.9 vs 3.7 for FNC and 2.6 for MSNBC.

On a total day basis, CNN posted a 4.4 vs 2.4 for FNC

and 1.7 for MSNBC.

Complete broadcast ratings were not available, but CNN's viewership looks

like it's about 25-33% of the households viewing the major broadcast networks,

much bigger than usual.

- John M. Higgins