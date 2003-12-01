CNN: The Cello & News Network

So, can Bill O’Reilly play the oboe or something? Last Thursday night, sometime after 8 p.m. ET on CNN’s Paula Zahn Now, while most of us were probably dozing off after Thanksgiving dinner, the anchor made her CNN debut as a cellist, joining Ana Aznavoorian of the International Sejong Soloists as the second soloist in Vivaldi’s "Concerto for Two Cellos in G Minor."

Zahn has had the 14-member group on her news shows before but has always hung back to listen. We expect she held her own on Thanksgiving Day: Her cello excellence earned her a scholarship to Stephens College in Columbia, Mo.