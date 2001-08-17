CNN bolsters Moneyline lineup
CNN also Thursday added another veteran business journalist to its Moneyline team, as Kathleen Hays joins as the show's new economics correspondent beginning in September.
She also will anchor her own show when CNNfn relaunches as CNN Money later this year.
Hays was most recently a correspondent of CNBC's Squawk Box.
- Allison Romano
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.