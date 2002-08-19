CNN: Al-Qaeda tape to unspool over week

Cable News Network will unveil new pieces from its cache of exclusive al-Qaeda training videotapes every morning this week on Paula Zahn's morning show.

After debuting new tapes at 7 a.m. on American Morning, CNN will reair

the videos at 2 p.m., during Wolf Blitzer Reports at 5 p.m. and

once more during NewsNight with Aaron Brown at 10 p.m.

The tapes -- uncovered by CNN's senior foreign correspondent, Nic Robertson --

include instructions for terrorists for chemical attacks on dogs, hostage taking

and assassinations.

Also found was video of a 1998 Osama bin Laden press conference.

Robertson secured the tapes from a unnamed source in Kabul, Afghanistan.

This isn't Robertson's first reporting coup from Afghanistan. He was the only

reporter in the country for an American news outlet Sept. 11. At the time, he

was covering the trial of Western aide workers.