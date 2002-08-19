CNN: Al-Qaeda tape to unspool over week
Cable News Network will unveil new pieces from its cache of exclusive al-Qaeda training videotapes every morning this week on Paula Zahn's morning show.
After debuting new tapes at 7 a.m. on American Morning, CNN will reair
the videos at 2 p.m., during Wolf Blitzer Reports at 5 p.m. and
once more during NewsNight with Aaron Brown at 10 p.m.
The tapes -- uncovered by CNN's senior foreign correspondent, Nic Robertson --
include instructions for terrorists for chemical attacks on dogs, hostage taking
and assassinations.
Also found was video of a 1998 Osama bin Laden press conference.
Robertson secured the tapes from a unnamed source in Kabul, Afghanistan.
This isn't Robertson's first reporting coup from Afghanistan. He was the only
reporter in the country for an American news outlet Sept. 11. At the time, he
was covering the trial of Western aide workers.
