CNN To Air Refugees' Info

CNN announced Wednesday the creation of a “Victims and Relief Desk” segment that will attempt to connect stranded and missing victims of Hurricane Katrina with their loved ones.

The desk will sort through hundreds of calls and e-mails sent to CNN. Though the network will not conduct full-scale searches, CNN crews “will shoot video of refugees letting them state their name and location so that families and friends will know their condition,” according to a release.

CNN will air video clips and photos as part of the Victims and Relief Desk. The network’s Carol Lin will anchor the segment.

Susan Bunda, senior VP of news for CNN/U.S., said journalists’ responsibility goes beyond describing and showing the hurricane’s devastation, adding that “we must serve as a conduit of communication.”

For an online component, the network asks viewers to send information to hurricanevictims@cnn.com for posting on the CNN Web site.