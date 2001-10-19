CNN Afghanistan post bombed
Cable News Network's offices in Kandahar, Afghanistan were hit during a U.S. bombing attack on Thursday, the network said.
No injuries were reported, but the network said details were sketchy.
The network would not disclose exactly who had been staffing the office and what nationality they were.
- John M. Higgins
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.