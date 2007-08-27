CNN Adds a Web Anchor
Reggie Aqui, a freelance reporter for CNN in Chicago, has joined the network full-time as an anchor for CNN.com.
He will anchor an hour Webcast as well as host breaking news coverage and reports on its live video service.
In addition, he will provide updates to CNN and Headline News on the biggest Web stories of the day.
Aqui's resume includes local news reporting and anchor stints at WKYT-TV Lexington, Ky.; WLUK-TV Green Bay, Wis., and WDJT-TV Milwaukee.
