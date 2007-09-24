CNN Adds Investigative Correspondent
In what CNN billed as part of an ongoing expansion of its investigative-reporting efforts, Abbie Boudreau is joining the cable news network as a correspondent, based in Atlanta.
Boudreau, who comes on board Oct. 15, has been an investigative reporter at KNXV-TV Phoenix. She will report for CNN: Special Investigations Unit and CNN Presents, as well as other programming.
Her resume also includes a stint at WWMT TV Kalamazoo, Mich.
