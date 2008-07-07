CNBC’s Squawk Box to Host Debates on Economy

CNBC's morning show, Squawk Box, will host a series of debates on the economy featuring advisors to both the Obama and McCain campaigns.

The first debate will be Thursday, July 10, at 7:30 a.m. and they will continue, once a week, for five weeks.

The "Your Money, Your Vote" debate topics will include trade, taxes, job growth and entitlements, among others.

First up will be job growth, debated July 10 by Jason Furman, economic-policy director for the Obama campaign, and Douglas Holtz-Eakin, economic adviser to McCain.