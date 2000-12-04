CNBCS New Digs
Late last month, CNBC, with the help of anchor
Sue Herera, CNBC president
Bill Bolster
and New Jersey Gov.
Christine Todd Whitman, broke ground for its new multimillion-dollar, state-of-the-art global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. It's not yet the "global financial destination" Bolster predicts it will be, but the new HQ will share a ZIP code with other giants: Lipton, Best Foods and Conoco.
