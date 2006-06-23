CNBC's Friend Joins WCBS

Former CNBC executive David Friend is returning to his roots in local news, joining WCBS New York as VP and news director.

Most recently, Friend was senior VP of business news for CNBC, and he previously worked as executive producer of Warner Bros' syndicated entertainment show Extra. Earlier in his career, Friend spent seven years at WABC New York, rising to assistant news director. He started his career as a news writer for WPIX New York.

WCBS has improved its ratings, it still trails WABC and WNBC in the key newscasts. To get ahead, Friend says he will work to fine-tune WCBS' product throughout the day. "New Yorkers and viewers across the Tri-state area want to watch good, solid reporting and storytelling, easy to watch programming and good anchoring. WCBS has all the ingredients, and I am only here to make it better."

Friend replaces Diane Doctor, who exited in April. “David is a highly respected industry professional with a wide array of television experience,” WCBS General Manager Peter Dunn said in a statement. “He is not only a qualified news leader but also a forward-thinking, creative strategist and a great addition to our team."