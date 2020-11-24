CNBC’s ‘Empires of New York’ Looks at Giuliani, Gotti, President Trump

Empires of New York premieres on CNBC Nov. 29 with a two-hour premiere. The limited series examines “the meteoric rise of five icons who not only reshaped the city but contributed mightily to the world we live in today,” according to CNBC. Empires chronicles the rise of Wall Street tycoon Ivan Boesky, real estate maven Leona Helmsley, former U.S. attorney Rudy Giuliani, crime boss John Gotti, and real estate player Donald Trump.

Paul Giamatti hosts.

CNBC promises “exclusive interviews, never-before-told stories and secret tapes” in the six episodes.

Empires of New York is produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) and Fairhaven Films, with IPC’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, and Fairhaven’s Matthew Galkin the executive producers. Luke Bauer is the executive producer for CNBC.