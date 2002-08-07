CNBC's Cohen ousted
With its ratings plunging, CNBC is shoring up its executive ranks, ousting
Executive Vice President of Business News, Bruno Cohen.
In 2000, CNBC reigned as the highest-rated cable news channel, but now trails
Fox News, CNN, MSNBC and is almost even with Headline News.
In July, CNBC average a 0.2 in prime, down
50 percent from the year before and a 0.2 in total day, off 33 percent
from July 2001, according to Nielsen Media Research data.
The net's second-quarter stats were similar.
Cohen is a veteran from CNBC's better days.
He joined the channel in 1996 from WNBC-TV, where he was vice president and
news director.
