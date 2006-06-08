CNBC Ups Wald to Senior VP

CNBC has named Jonathan Wald senior VP, business news. He takes over from David Friend, who is leaving CNBC.

In his new role, Wald will be responsible for all CNBC broadcasts from 4 a.m.-8 p.m., including On the Money, Kudlow & Company and Mad Money With Jim Cramer. He will report to CNBC President Mark Hoffman.

Wald joined CNBC from NBC News in 2004 and was most recently executive producer of On the Money.