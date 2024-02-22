CNBC To Air Documentary on Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic

CNBC will air a one-hour documentary on weight-loss drug Ozempic on February 29.

Big Shot: The Ozempic Revolution features reporter Melissa Lee, who travels to Denmark for an inside look at Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical firm that makes the drug, which was created to fight diabetes.

With the uptake of Ozempic by people looking to lose weight, Novo Nordisk is facing intensifying competition in an obesity drug market projected to grow from $6 billion in 2023 to $100 billion by 2030.

The special looks at the consequences of the brand name drug’s price tag, the struggle to get the medications to those who need them, and the controversial role of compounding pharmacies and telehealth services competing to meet the demand and capture a share of the market.

Lee also talks with doctors and patients to reveal the pros and cons of these cutting-edge medications.