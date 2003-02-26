CNBC taps Dobrzynski
CNBC has recruited print veteran Judith H. Dobrzynski to be its new managing
editor.
Most recently, Dobrzynski has been deputy business editor of The New York
Times and editor of the paper's Sunday "Money & Business" section --
positions she's held since 2000.
At CNBC, she will oversee the Business Day news desk and help to steer
business-news coverage. She will report to senior vice president David
Friend.
Dobrzynski, who also previously worked as a reporter for the Times'
culture section, was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in investigative reporting
in 2000.
