CNBC taps Dobrzynski

CNBC has recruited print veteran Judith H. Dobrzynski to be its new managing

editor.

Most recently, Dobrzynski has been deputy business editor of The New York

Times and editor of the paper's Sunday "Money & Business" section --

positions she's held since 2000.

At CNBC, she will oversee the Business Day news desk and help to steer

business-news coverage. She will report to senior vice president David

Friend.

Dobrzynski, who also previously worked as a reporter for the Times'

culture section, was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in investigative reporting

in 2000.