CNBC renews Rukeyser

CNBC's Louis Rukeyser will stay with the financial-news network for two more

years.

He has been hosting Louis Rukeyser's Wall Street since April 2002.

The show also replays on the weekends on 175 public television stations.

Financial terms of Rukeyser's new deal were not disclosed.

CNBC hopeful Tina Brown returns June 12 with her second one-hour special.

Topic A with Tina Brown mustered tiny Nielsen Media Research ratings for its debut.

For her second showing, guests include The Walt Disney Co. chairman Michael Eisner, writer/producer/director Nora Ephron, Whoopi Goldberg and author Laura Ingraham

dishing on Sen. Hillary Clinton's (D-N.Y.) new book and the indictment of Martha

Stewart.