CNBC, The New York Times to Share Web Content

CNBC and The New York Times are teaming up for the first time on a content-sharing deal for their respective business and technology coverage.

The Times will get content from CNBC.com for its NYTimes.com Web site, while the newspaper will provide content from its print and online editions to CNBC.com.

The two sites will link directly to each other.