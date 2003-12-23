CNBC Launches Cover to Cover
CNBC will launch a new investigative magazine show, Cover to Cover, Jan. 19.
Produced by NBC News and hosted by Liz Claman it will feature in-depth reports on the latest big stories.
The one-hour show will air Monday-Thursday at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. with a half-hour version on Fridays, also at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.