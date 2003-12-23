CNBC Launches Cover to Cover

CNBC will launch a new investigative magazine show, Cover to Cover, Jan. 19.

Produced by NBC News and hosted by Liz Claman it will feature in-depth reports on the latest big stories.

The one-hour show will air Monday-Thursday at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. with a half-hour version on Fridays, also at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.