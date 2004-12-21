CNBC Has Big Idea for Prime

CNBC will schedule The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch weekdays at 10 p.m.-11 p.m. starting Jan. 24 to replace McEnroe, John McEnroe’s talk show, which double-faulted in the ratings after debuting in July.

The tennis champ’s talk show was axed Dec. 3 after averaging just around 75,000 viewers per night, less than half of the viewers who tuned in to the business programming preceding the talk show. Ratings for McEnroe were sometimes so low they did not qualify for Nielsen’s reports.

The Big Idea, in which adman Donny Deutsch talks current events and pop culture with big names in business, sports, politics and the arts, has been airing on CNBC Wednesday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 9 p.m.

Its viewers are largely businesspeople who tune out after the workday ends.