CNBC getting digital static

CNBC is having a little trouble getting their new digital network on the air.

CNBC2 was slated to launch Jan. 1 and indeed, if you were a Time Warner Cable digital subscriber, you did start getting a channel marked CNBC2. But it was merely the same feed as CNBC's main channel, not the Euro and Asian-heavy news channel that CNBC and Time Warner had touted.

That annoyed subscribers who wanted more for their money, not the same thing they got on basic cable. So after getting complaints from around the country, Time Warner yanked the channel last Wednesday, replacing it with CSPN3.

CNBC execs haven't quite figured out how compliment the core network's programming during its prime time, daytime. A company spokesman said network execs are still looking to launch sometime this year.

What's not clear is exactly when CNBC informed Time Warner, before or after the subscriber complaints came in. No comment on that from either side. - John Higgins