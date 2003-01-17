CNBC digs CNN
Outgoing Cable News Network chief Walter Isaacson is the star of a new CNBC promo that
claims, "While he was breaking the news to his staff, we broke it to the world."
CNBC said its Maria Bartiromo reported news of Isaacson's exit Monday,
minutes before the announcement hit CNN's own air.
