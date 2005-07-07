CNBC To Cover Female Golf Phenom

CNBC will pitch in Friday to help NBC Universal bring viewers 15-year-old golfing phenom Michelle Wie's entire second round in the John Deere Classic on the men's PGA tour.

Plans for the move began when NBC Universal learned that Wie would not tee off until 2:48 pm ET on Friday, meaning her round is expected to finish well after co-owned USA Network's tournament coverage ends at 6 pm. CNBC will pick up the tournament at 6 and cover it until Wie completes her round, probably between 7:30 and 8.

Wie shot a 1-under-par 70 in Thursday's first round, bringing buzz to an event that is missing most of golf's big stars, who are preparing for next weekend's British Open.



This is the third time Wie has played in a PGA event, but she has yet to make the cut.