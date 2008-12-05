CNBC Contributor Joins VP Office
Jared Bernstein, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute and a contributor to CNBC, has been tapped to advise Vice President-elect Joe Biden when he drops the "elect" in January.
Biden has created a new post of chief economist and economic policy advisor in the office of the VP, not surprising given the prominence of stemming the economic slide on the to-do list of then new administration.
“Jared Bernstein is an acclaimed economist, and a proven, passionate advocate for raising the incomes of middle class families," said Biden in announcing the pick. "His expertise and background in a wide range of domestic and international economic policies will be an invaluable asset to the Obama-Biden Administration."
Bernstein was deputy chief economist for the Labor Department in 1995-96, during the Clinton administration. He has been a professor at Howard, Columbia and New York University and written extensively about the effect of the economy on the middle class.
