CNBC Contributor Joins VP Office

Jared Bernstein, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute and a contributor to CNBC, has been tapped to advise Vice President-elect Joe Biden when he drops the "elect" in January.

Biden has created a new post of chief economist and economic policy advisor in the office of the VP, not surprising given the prominence of stemming the economic slide on the to-do list of then new administration.

“Jared Bernstein is an acclaimed economist, and a proven, passionate advocate for raising the incomes of middle class families," said Biden in announcing the pick. "His expertise and background in a wide range of domestic and international economic policies will be an invaluable asset to the Obama-Biden Administration."

Bernstein was deputy chief economist for the Labor Department in 1995-96, during the Clinton administration. He has been a professor at Howard, Columbia and New York University and written extensively about the effect of the economy on the middle class.