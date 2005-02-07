CNBC Announces New President, Chairman

CNBC has named Mark Hoffman as its new president. He will replace current president and CEO Pamela Thomas-Graham, who will now serve as chairman of the network.

Hoffman will leave his post as president and general manager of NBC Universal-owned WVIT New Britain, Conn., a title he has held since September 2001.

His new position brings Hoffman back to the network where he previously served as executive producer, VP/managing editor and VP/managing editor, business development. He will now be responsible for day-to-day operations, programming and technology for CNBC.

The 47-year-old Los Angeles native holds a bachelor’s degree from Berkley and a master’s in journalism from the University of Missouri. He ascended the production ranks at local stations in Denver, Boston, Chicago, New York and Atlanta before joining NBC as VP, news at KNBC Los Angeles in 1993. He later held roles as VP/general manager of KDNL St. Louis and executive producer, development at Warner Bros./Telepictures.

Thomas-Graham is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Harvard College, Harvard Business School and Harvard Law School. She has served as president and CEO of CNBC since July 2001. Prior to that, she was president and CEO of NBC.com; she joined the network from McKinsey & Company.

In her new role, Thomas-Graham will oversee strategic planning for CNBC and explore possible brand extensions for the network.

“I have been impressed by her intellect and leadership capabilities, and look forward to working with her on a number of important new strategic opportunities,” said GE Vice Chairman/NBC Universal Chairman and CEO Bob Wright.

“During her tenure, CNBC built impressively upon its global prominence as the most important and profitable worldwide business news television brand. I welcome her into her new role as chairman.”