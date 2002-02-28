Trending

CNBC adds radio show to lineup

By

CNBC is adding a radio program to its weekend schedule.

Beginning March 9, CNBC will air 14 episodes of Premiere Radio Networks Inc.'s
personal-finance program, The Suze Orman Show, live-to-tape Saturdays and Sundays
at 8 p.m. EST and 11 p.m. EST.

The show will be edited down from two hours to one hour for television.