CNBC adds radio show to lineup
CNBC is adding a radio program to its weekend schedule.
Beginning March 9, CNBC will air 14 episodes of Premiere Radio Networks Inc.'s
personal-finance program, The Suze Orman Show, live-to-tape Saturdays and Sundays
at 8 p.m. EST and 11 p.m. EST.
The show will be edited down from two hours to one hour for television.
