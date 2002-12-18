CNBC adds Open Exchange
CNBC is adding a new hour-long newscast to its afternoon schedule.
Open Exchange, anchored by Tyler Mathisen, will air weekdays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST beginning Jan. 6.
The show will feature business headlines from around the country, in-depth reports from CNBC correspondents and the business news of the day.
