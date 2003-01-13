Trending

CNBC adds D.C. correspondent

By

Diana Olick, a reporter in CBS News' Washington, D.C., bureau, is joining CNBC there
as a correspondent.

Olick worked in the New York and Dallas bureaus for CBS before coming to
Washington.

Before that, she worked for CBS affiliates KIRO-TV Seattle; WZZM-TV Grand
Rapids, Mich.; and WABI-TV Bangor, Maine.