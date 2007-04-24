CMT Signs on To Sponsor Stagecoach Country Music Festival

CMT will sponsor the first annual "Stagecoach Country Music Festival" in Indio, Calif. on May 5 and 6, 2007.

"By far, this is the Who’s Who of country music assembled over two day," said Louis Messina, president AEG Live/The Messina Group. "Stagecoach is set to rival its sister festival Coachella’s 'cool factor' in the years to come and I am honored to be able to be a part of it".



As part of the agreement to sponsor the concert, CMT will advertise Stagecoach on several different platforms. Along with extensive promotion on CMT, CMT Radio, and CMT Pure Country, the network will get a backstage look at CMT's Top 20 Countdown. On additional platforms, they will also sponsor on-air giveaways and will be advertising the festival on CMT's broadband channel, CMT Loaded. CMT Loaded has launched several made- for- broadband channels, including Wide Open Country, Video Replay and Custom Built, which will run until the festival concludes.

Tickets are available at www.cmt.com and Ticketmaster.com or by telephone.