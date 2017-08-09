CMT to Pay Tribute to Glen Campbell

CMT has put together a half-hour tribute to iconic country singer and guitar player Glen Campbell.



The special, CMT Remembers Glen Campbell, airs Thursday, Aug. 10, at 8:30 a.m., with repeat airings at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 and 8:30 a.m. Aug. 12.



Campbell died Aug. 8 after a long and very public battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.



The special will be hosted by CMT's Cody Alan and Katie Cook and feature tributes from Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Reba McEntire, as well as archival interviews and performances and clips from The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour, the singer's CBS variety show (1969-1972).